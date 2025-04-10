Left Menu

Taiwan's Economic Pivot: Strengthening Ties with the U.S.

Taiwan plans to buy an extra $200 billion worth of goods from the United States over the next decade to reduce the trade deficit. The initiative includes increasing LNG imports from the U.S. and forming a coalition leveraging U.S. market and technology expertise.

Updated: 10-04-2025 13:30 IST
Taiwan is set to enhance its trade relations with the United States by purchasing an additional $200 billion worth of goods over the next decade, in efforts to diminish the trade deficit, stated Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei.

The agreement includes boosting the percentage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the U.S., jumping from 10% to 30% of total imports, and exploring tariff removals, as revealed by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung.

This economic strategy is anticipated to foster a stronger Taiwan-U.S. coalition, leveraging U.S. market access and technological capabilities. The initiative has already lifted Taiwan's benchmark stock index by 9.3% following a reprieve on tariffs previously instituted by President Trump.

