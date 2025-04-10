Left Menu

Gupta: Inspired by Amit Shah's Leadership Style

In an interview, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta expressed admiration for Union Home Minister Amit Shah as her role model. She praised Shah's decisiveness and aligned herself with the BJP's culture of nurturing leaders. Gupta led BJP to victory in Delhi Assembly polls, ending AAP's decade-long rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:49 IST
Gupta: Inspired by Amit Shah's Leadership Style
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed admiration for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing him as a 'daring personality' and her role model. She praised Shah's decisiveness and ability to see tough decisions through to the end.

Gupta, a first-time MLA, led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Delhi after a 27-year gap, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ten-year reign. The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the recent assembly polls.

Gupta expressed her belief in the BJP's culture of nurturing dedicated leaders, highlighting that this continuous cycle of mentorship has helped groom the party's current leadership. Praising Narendra Modi as a saintly figure, she reiterated the commitment of other BJP leaders to national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025