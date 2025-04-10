Gupta: Inspired by Amit Shah's Leadership Style

In an exclusive interview, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed admiration for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing him as a 'daring personality' and her role model. She praised Shah's decisiveness and ability to see tough decisions through to the end.

Gupta, a first-time MLA, led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Delhi after a 27-year gap, ending the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ten-year reign. The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the recent assembly polls.

Gupta expressed her belief in the BJP's culture of nurturing dedicated leaders, highlighting that this continuous cycle of mentorship has helped groom the party's current leadership. Praising Narendra Modi as a saintly figure, she reiterated the commitment of other BJP leaders to national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)