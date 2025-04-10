Left Menu

EU Pauses Retaliation on Trump's Tariffs for Negotiation Opportunity

The European Union has announced a 90-day suspension of its initial countermeasures against tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. This pause aims to provide an opportunity for negotiations, despite strong support among EU member states for implementing the countermeasures promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union has decided to temporarily halt its first countermeasures in response to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. This 90-day suspension has been confirmed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement on X.

Von der Leyen noted the EU's awareness of President Trump's recent announcement. "We want to give negotiations a chance," she stated, emphasizing the EU's commitment to diplomacy while simultaneously finalizing the adoption of its countermeasures.

The decision to delay implementation, despite strong backing from EU member states, signifies the bloc's strategic interest in resuming constructive dialogue with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

