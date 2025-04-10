EU Pauses Retaliation on Trump's Tariffs for Negotiation Opportunity

The European Union has decided to temporarily halt its first countermeasures in response to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. This 90-day suspension has been confirmed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement on X.

Von der Leyen noted the EU's awareness of President Trump's recent announcement. "We want to give negotiations a chance," she stated, emphasizing the EU's commitment to diplomacy while simultaneously finalizing the adoption of its countermeasures.

The decision to delay implementation, despite strong backing from EU member states, signifies the bloc's strategic interest in resuming constructive dialogue with the United States.

