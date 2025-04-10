Left Menu

BJP MP Challenges Opposition Over Waqf Amendment Protests

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal accuses opposition of fueling protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He asserts the Modi government's commitment to implementing the law nationwide to protect Waqf properties and benefit underprivileged Muslims. The act, effective from April 8, aims to enhance transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:46 IST
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticized the opposition parties for endorsing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, asserting that it cannot be stopped from nationwide implementation. In an interview with ANI, Pal, who chaired the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bill, denounced the opposition's alleged political strategies, naming leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Mamata Banerjee.

Pal claimed state-backed protests occurred in West Bengal, highlighting violence in Murshidabad. He criticized disruptions in the assembly over the bill in Jammu & Kashmir and Tejashwi Yadav's promise to obstruct the Act's implementation in Bihar, labeling it appeasement politics. Pal insisted the Modi government aims to safeguard Waqf properties for deprived Muslim groups.

Violence erupted during recent protests in West Bengal against the Waqf Amendment Act, which took effect on April 8. The legislation, modifying the 1995 and 2013 Waqf Acts, passed after extensive debate with 128 supporting and 95 opposing votes, seeks greater transparency in Waqf property management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

