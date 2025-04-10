Kanhaiya Kumar Criticizes BJP's Diplomatic Claim

Kanhaiya Kumar, a notable Congress leader, has criticized the BJP's handling of Tahawwur Rana's extradition, labeling it a diversion from the central government's unmet promises. He dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion of this being a significant diplomatic success for the Modi administration.

Rana, closely linked to David Coleman Headley, stands accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Kumar suggests the BJP lacks notable achievements, using pretexts like the Waqf Bill to sidetrack the public from real issues, questioning the sincerity of a government accused of restricting community freedoms.

Highlighting the BJP's unfulfilled promises post-Article 370 abrogation, Kumar challenges the administration to show tangible economic benefits in Kashmir. Known for activism, the former JNU student leader continues his efforts with a state-wide campaign addressing joblessness and migration in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)