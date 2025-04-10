Left Menu

China Denies Involvement Amid Allegations of Mercenaries in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused Russia of recruiting Chinese citizens to fight in Ukraine, claims denied by China. Over 150 Chinese mercenaries are reportedly active. Beijing has been accused of knowing about the recruitment via social media.

China has dismissed as 'irresponsible' the accusations made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russian forces have been recruiting Chinese nationals to fight in the Ukraine conflict. The remarks came after the capture of two Chinese nationals reportedly fighting for Russia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian has reiterated China's commitment to peace, stating the government strongly advises its citizens to avoid areas of armed conflict and any military involvement. Russian recruitment of Chinese mercenaries has drawn condemnation, with evidence of such activities shared with journalists, although China denies any formal military support.

The controversy underscores the complex geopolitical bonds between China and Russia, both allies and strategic partners. Although Beijing does not supply direct military aid to Russia, its economic and diplomatic ties provide substantial support. Zelenskyy remains cautious about Beijing's policy, seeking information on their true intentions regarding the conflict.

