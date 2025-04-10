China Denies Involvement Amid Allegations of Mercenaries in Ukraine

China has dismissed as 'irresponsible' the accusations made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russian forces have been recruiting Chinese nationals to fight in the Ukraine conflict. The remarks came after the capture of two Chinese nationals reportedly fighting for Russia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian has reiterated China's commitment to peace, stating the government strongly advises its citizens to avoid areas of armed conflict and any military involvement. Russian recruitment of Chinese mercenaries has drawn condemnation, with evidence of such activities shared with journalists, although China denies any formal military support.

The controversy underscores the complex geopolitical bonds between China and Russia, both allies and strategic partners. Although Beijing does not supply direct military aid to Russia, its economic and diplomatic ties provide substantial support. Zelenskyy remains cautious about Beijing's policy, seeking information on their true intentions regarding the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)