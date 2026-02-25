Left Menu

India's Chip Industry: Navigating Geopolitics and Building a Future

Geopolitical issues have affected tariffs and export restrictions, impacting India's chip ecosystem development. Semi's CEO, Ajit Manocha, emphasizes the need for India to formulate clear strategies to improve chip manufacturing. India plans to establish only one of the world's 150 wafer fabrication plants by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:33 IST
Geopolitical tensions have led to challenges in tariffs and export restrictions, complicating efforts to bolster India's semiconductor ecosystem, said Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association, Semi.

Speaking at the IESA Vision Summit 2026, Manocha noted that global developments project the establishment of approximately 150 wafer fabrication facilities by 2030, with India currently planning only one. He stressed the urgent need for India to take proactive measures to attract more fab plants to secure its position in the global chip manufacturing landscape.

While geopolitical issues remain a concern, Manocha advised focusing on strategic planning and execution over dwelling on geopolitical hurdles, acknowledging this as primarily a cost issue. The onus is on the industry to respond with clear plans following government groundwork, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

