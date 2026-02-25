India's Chip Industry: Navigating Geopolitics and Building a Future
Geopolitical issues have affected tariffs and export restrictions, impacting India's chip ecosystem development. Semi's CEO, Ajit Manocha, emphasizes the need for India to formulate clear strategies to improve chip manufacturing. India plans to establish only one of the world's 150 wafer fabrication plants by 2030.
Geopolitical tensions have led to challenges in tariffs and export restrictions, complicating efforts to bolster India's semiconductor ecosystem, said Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association, Semi.
Speaking at the IESA Vision Summit 2026, Manocha noted that global developments project the establishment of approximately 150 wafer fabrication facilities by 2030, with India currently planning only one. He stressed the urgent need for India to take proactive measures to attract more fab plants to secure its position in the global chip manufacturing landscape.
While geopolitical issues remain a concern, Manocha advised focusing on strategic planning and execution over dwelling on geopolitical hurdles, acknowledging this as primarily a cost issue. The onus is on the industry to respond with clear plans following government groundwork, he added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in Super Eights match to take big step towards T20 World Cup semifinals. Lanka knocked out.
India's Long-Term Bet on Semiconductor Ecosystem
Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026: Pioneering India's Semiconductor Future
CDS Calls for Shift to ‘Intelligent Warfare’ at MITRA Seminar
India's Semiconductor Design: From Cost Hub to Capability Powerhouse