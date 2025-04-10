Assassination Attempt Foiled: Ryan Routh Charged
Ryan Routh is charged with attempted first-degree murder and terrorism for allegedly plotting to assassinate Donald Trump at a golf course. He was thwarted by a Secret Service agent who opened fire, causing him to drop his weapon and flee. The incident reflects a broader political attack.
- United States
Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, is set to face charges of attempted first-degree murder and terrorism, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.
Prosecutors allege Routh planned to execute the attempt at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course last September. The situation was defused when a Secret Service agent opened fire, causing Routh to abandon his weapon and escape without shooting.
This act was described by Uthmeier not only as an attack on Trump but as a threat to the foundations of the U.S. government and its values.
