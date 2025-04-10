Assassination Attempt Foiled: Ryan Routh Charged

Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, is set to face charges of attempted first-degree murder and terrorism, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Prosecutors allege Routh planned to execute the attempt at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course last September. The situation was defused when a Secret Service agent opened fire, causing Routh to abandon his weapon and escape without shooting.

This act was described by Uthmeier not only as an attack on Trump but as a threat to the foundations of the U.S. government and its values.

(With inputs from agencies.)