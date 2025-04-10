U.S.-Iran Direct Talks in Oman Set to Discuss Nuclear Program
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States will engage in direct discussions with Iran in Oman. The talks, led by special envoy Steve Witkoff, aim to address Iran's nuclear ambitions. Rubio emphasized the goal of ensuring Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed plans for direct talks with Iran concerning its nuclear program. These discussions are slated for Saturday in Oman, highlighting a critical engagement between the two nations.
The U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and a high-ranking Iranian leader will lead the talks, with hopes for advancing peace and resolving nuclear tensions.
During a Cabinet meeting led by President Donald Trump, Rubio underscored America's firm stance that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons, a primary motivation behind the forthcoming talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Iran
- direct talks
- nuclear program
- Marco Rubio
- Steve Witkoff
- Oman
- diplomacy
- peace
- Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Diplomatic Moves: Russia, Oman & Iran in Focus
Trump's Unexpected Move: Iran Talks Set with Omani Mediation
Showdown in Oman: US-Iran Nuclear Talks Intensify
Iran foreign minister says he and US envoy Steve Witkoff will be in indirect talks in Oman over Tehran's nuclear programme, reports AP.