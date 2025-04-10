U.S.-Iran Direct Talks in Oman Set to Discuss Nuclear Program

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed plans for direct talks with Iran concerning its nuclear program. These discussions are slated for Saturday in Oman, highlighting a critical engagement between the two nations.

The U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and a high-ranking Iranian leader will lead the talks, with hopes for advancing peace and resolving nuclear tensions.

During a Cabinet meeting led by President Donald Trump, Rubio underscored America's firm stance that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons, a primary motivation behind the forthcoming talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)