Modi Advocates Inclusive Development Amidst Opposition Critique

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique of opposition parties on Friday, accusing them of focusing solely on promoting their own families instead of national development. Speaking at an event where he laid the foundation stone for 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore, Modi emphasized his administration's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'—inclusive development for all.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the progress in his constituency. He noted the transformation from a lack of health facilities in Purvanchal to Kashi emerging as a health capital. 'India is advancing with development and heritage hand-in-hand, with Kashi being a prime example,' Modi stated. He also expressed ambitions for India to host the 2036 Olympics.

The event also saw the inauguration of several rural development schemes, including 130 drinking water projects, 100 new anganwadi centers, and a polytechnic college. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the occasion, underlining the state's commitment to progress.

