Suvendu Adhikari Brings Aid to Clashes-Torn Mothabari

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district on Friday. He met with families affected by recent violence between two groups, providing them with both moral and material support.

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the assembly, had to seek permission from the Calcutta High Court to visit the troubled area after he received no response from district police about his intended visit. During his interaction with the affected families, Adhikari urged them to have faith in the law and to remain united.

Addressing the severity of the situation, Adhikari distributed monetary aid and other relief materials to those impacted by the clashes that flared up in late March. Violence erupted when a religious procession provoked unrest, leading to arrests and a suspension of internet services. Previously, a BJP-led delegation was also prevented from accessing the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)