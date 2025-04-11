Left Menu

The Hidden Costs of Silence: A Strategist's Struggle with Tariff Truths

Michael Cembalest, a JPMorgan Asset Management strategist, has expressed concerns over conveying his full opinions on U.S. tariffs. In a recent webinar, he described their economic impact as significant but withheld some views to protect his firm and colleagues. His caution reflects broader corporate wariness in the current U.S. political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:07 IST
The Hidden Costs of Silence: A Strategist's Struggle with Tariff Truths
tariffs

Michael Cembalest, a senior investment strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, revealed during a webinar his reluctance to speak openly about U.S. tariffs due to potential repercussions for his firm and colleagues. Cembalest characterized the tariffs as a 'sledgehammer, brute force approach,' but held back full disclosure of his opinions.

The webinar, titled 'The 2025 Tariff Shock,' was posted on the bank's website and reported by Bloomberg News. Cembalest acknowledged the difficulty of expressing views on tariffs without impacting the firm's reputation amidst heightened accountability for public opinions.

JPMorgan clarified that Cembalest addressed the policies' goals and risks. His statements align with the broader climate of caution as the Trump administration enacts executive orders affecting law practices and corporate policies. Cembalest's previous report had text redacted, further indicating the sensitive nature of tariff discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025