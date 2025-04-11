High-Stakes Diplomacy: Envoy Steve Witkoff's Russian Rendezvous

Steve Witkoff, serving as a special envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, has reached Russia, as reported by the RIA state news agency on Friday, citing the Kremlin.

The visit, first disclosed by Axios through an insider and FlightRadar data, suggests Witkoff is slated to confer with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that announcements regarding any potential meeting with Witkoff would depend on availability within President Putin's agenda, as reported by Interfax.

(With inputs from agencies.)