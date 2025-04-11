Protests Erupt Over Naming Kerala Disabled Center After RSS Founder
In Palakkad, Kerala, the DYFI and Youth Congress protested naming a disabled center after RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. Despite protests, the foundation ceremony was completed. The center, initiated by the BJP-led municipality, aims to support 275 disabled children. Local officials defend the naming, citing Hedgewar's historical contributions.
- Country:
- India
The Democratic Youth Federation of India and the Youth Congress staged a protest on Friday against the decision to name a center for the disabled after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, in Palakkad, Kerala. The stone-laying ceremony for the center proceeded despite the protests, which ultimately resulted in the removal of demonstrators from the premises.
The center is a project of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Palakkad Municipality, with Vice Chairman E Krishna Das emphasizing the urgent need for a facility dedicated to the care of 275 disabled children. He recounted a poignant incident involving a mother forced to leave her child tied at home while she worked, highlighting the center's importance.
Addressing criticisms, Das articulated the rationale for naming the center after Hedgewar, urging detractors to recognize the RSS founder's contributions to the nation. He noted Hedgewar's involvement in the independence struggle and past Congress committee roles, suggesting the protestors' opposition was unwarranted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- Palakkad
- disabled center
- protest
- DYFI
- Youth Congress
- Hedgewar
- Kerala
- BJP
- municipality
ALSO READ
Clashes in Siliguri: DYFI Protests Against Corruption and Unemployment
PM Modi visits Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, pays tributes to RSS founder K B Hedgewar, and second RSS chief M S Golwalkar.
Modi's Historic Visit to Hedgewar Smruti Mandir: A Tribute to RSS Founders
TMC and DYFI Clash: Political Tensions Rise in West Bengal
For Hedgewar, Golwalkar and Deoras, Hanuman role model of mythological era and Shivaji Maharaj that of modern era: Mohan Bhagwat.