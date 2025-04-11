Protests Erupt Over Naming Kerala Disabled Center After RSS Founder

The Democratic Youth Federation of India and the Youth Congress staged a protest on Friday against the decision to name a center for the disabled after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, in Palakkad, Kerala. The stone-laying ceremony for the center proceeded despite the protests, which ultimately resulted in the removal of demonstrators from the premises.

The center is a project of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Palakkad Municipality, with Vice Chairman E Krishna Das emphasizing the urgent need for a facility dedicated to the care of 275 disabled children. He recounted a poignant incident involving a mother forced to leave her child tied at home while she worked, highlighting the center's importance.

Addressing criticisms, Das articulated the rationale for naming the center after Hedgewar, urging detractors to recognize the RSS founder's contributions to the nation. He noted Hedgewar's involvement in the independence struggle and past Congress committee roles, suggesting the protestors' opposition was unwarranted.

(With inputs from agencies.)