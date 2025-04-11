Left Menu

Nagendran's Bid for Tamil Nadu BJP Presidency

BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency has filed his nomination to contest for the party presidency. With strong backing from key political figures, Nagendran is expected to succeed Annamalai as the new state president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:27 IST
Nagendran's Bid for Tamil Nadu BJP Presidency
Nomination
  • Country:
  • India

Nainar Nagendran, a BJP legislator representing Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency, made headlines on Friday by filing his nomination to run for the party president's position. The development marks a significant political move within the state's BJP ranks.

Currently serving as the state vice president, Nagendran was the first to arrive at the BJP's state headquarters, Kamalalayam, located in T Nagar, to submit his nomination. His candidacy is backed by notable politicians including the current party chief K Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan.

Considering the strong endorsements, Nagendran is poised as the front-runner to be declared the new state party president, succeeding K Annamalai, as stated by party insiders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025