Nagendran's Bid for Tamil Nadu BJP Presidency
BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency has filed his nomination to contest for the party presidency. With strong backing from key political figures, Nagendran is expected to succeed Annamalai as the new state president.
Nainar Nagendran, a BJP legislator representing Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency, made headlines on Friday by filing his nomination to run for the party president's position. The development marks a significant political move within the state's BJP ranks.
Currently serving as the state vice president, Nagendran was the first to arrive at the BJP's state headquarters, Kamalalayam, located in T Nagar, to submit his nomination. His candidacy is backed by notable politicians including the current party chief K Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan.
Considering the strong endorsements, Nagendran is poised as the front-runner to be declared the new state party president, succeeding K Annamalai, as stated by party insiders.
