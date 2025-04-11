Nagendran's Bid for Tamil Nadu BJP Presidency

Nainar Nagendran, a BJP legislator representing Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency, made headlines on Friday by filing his nomination to run for the party president's position. The development marks a significant political move within the state's BJP ranks.

Currently serving as the state vice president, Nagendran was the first to arrive at the BJP's state headquarters, Kamalalayam, located in T Nagar, to submit his nomination. His candidacy is backed by notable politicians including the current party chief K Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan.

Considering the strong endorsements, Nagendran is poised as the front-runner to be declared the new state party president, succeeding K Annamalai, as stated by party insiders.

