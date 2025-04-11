Turbulent Tariffs: China and EU Unite Against US Trade Policies

In a bold diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the European Union to partner with China in countering what he described as 'unilateral bullying' by the United States. The remarks came after US President Donald Trump heightened tariffs on Chinese goods while pausing levies on other nations.

During a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, President Xi highlighted the EU's role in promoting economic globalization and free trade. He emphasized the importance of Sino-European cooperation in maintaining international trade order in the face of increasing US tariffs, which have sparked a global ripple effect.

The escalating trade tensions saw China retaliate with increased tariffs on US imports. The EU, wary of an overflow of cheap Chinese imports into its market, has signaled readiness to protect its economic interests. Meanwhile, diplomatic engagements have intensified, with Xi set to visit neighboring Asian countries to fortify regional alliances.

