Turbulent Tariffs: China and EU Unite Against US Trade Policies

President Xi Jinping urged the EU to join China in resisting US-imposed tariffs led by President Trump. Amid a trade war escalation, China increased tariffs on US goods, while the EU cautions about potential economic disruptions. Both China and the EU emphasize supporting globalization and trade fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:32 IST
Turbulent Tariffs: China and EU Unite Against US Trade Policies
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

In a bold diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the European Union to partner with China in countering what he described as 'unilateral bullying' by the United States. The remarks came after US President Donald Trump heightened tariffs on Chinese goods while pausing levies on other nations.

During a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, President Xi highlighted the EU's role in promoting economic globalization and free trade. He emphasized the importance of Sino-European cooperation in maintaining international trade order in the face of increasing US tariffs, which have sparked a global ripple effect.

The escalating trade tensions saw China retaliate with increased tariffs on US imports. The EU, wary of an overflow of cheap Chinese imports into its market, has signaled readiness to protect its economic interests. Meanwhile, diplomatic engagements have intensified, with Xi set to visit neighboring Asian countries to fortify regional alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

