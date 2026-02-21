Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned President Donald Trump's wide-ranging global tariffs, marking a dramatic curtailing of his executive power. This landmark decision reveals clear judicial boundaries concerning presidential authority.

Authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the 6-3 ruling declares Trump's interpretation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act as erroneous. The court's stance refutes the notion that the president could impose such tariffs under existing federal law, delivering a decisive check on executive overreach.

Despite Trump's frequent success in influencing the court's emergency docket rulings, this decision marks a pivotal distinction. It underscores the Court's independence, confirming its role as a guardian against unchecked presidential actions, especially as it pertains to pivotal policy decisions.

