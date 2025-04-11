Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Embraces Indian Unity

In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, a constituent of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, has publicly rejected secessionism, affirming its allegiance to the unity of India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the development on Friday, applauding the shift in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

This decision marks the 12th Hurriyat-associated organization to distance itself from separatist ideologies, choosing instead to place trust in the Indian Constitution. Shah credited this transformation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision, emphasizing the growing spirit of unity in the region.

Among previously aligned groups, the Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, among others, have also severed ties with the Hurriyat Conference. Their departure underscores the diminishing influence of separatist movements in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)