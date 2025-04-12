Left Menu

End of an Era: The Disbandment of Hong Kong's Democratic Party

The Democratic Party, Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy group, is on the verge of disbanding amid pressures from Beijing and the changing political landscape. After decades of advocating for democracy, the party faces dissolution as members are urged to disband, reflecting the decline of Western-style liberties in Hong Kong.

Updated: 12-04-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:48 IST
Yeung Sum, co-founder of Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, faces the group's dissolution amid pressures from Beijing. Founded over three decades ago, the party is a symbol of Hong Kong's vanishing Western-style civil liberties.

In 2019, Hong Kong saw significant pro-democracy protests, leading to a crackdown by Beijing, which included restrictive elections, media censorship, and a national security law. These actions have silenced dissent, leading to the closure of several civil society groups and pressure on the Democratic Party to disband, as confirmed by former chairperson Yeung Sum in a recent interview.

Despite its promising early years, the Democratic Party's influence waned as Beijing reshaped Hong Kong's political landscape. With its potential disbandment, triggered by political pressure, Hong Kong could lose a critical voice advocating for democratic reforms and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

