Yeung Sum, co-founder of Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, faces the group's dissolution amid pressures from Beijing. Founded over three decades ago, the party is a symbol of Hong Kong's vanishing Western-style civil liberties.

In 2019, Hong Kong saw significant pro-democracy protests, leading to a crackdown by Beijing, which included restrictive elections, media censorship, and a national security law. These actions have silenced dissent, leading to the closure of several civil society groups and pressure on the Democratic Party to disband, as confirmed by former chairperson Yeung Sum in a recent interview.

Despite its promising early years, the Democratic Party's influence waned as Beijing reshaped Hong Kong's political landscape. With its potential disbandment, triggered by political pressure, Hong Kong could lose a critical voice advocating for democratic reforms and human rights.

