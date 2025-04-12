Power Dynamics in PMK: A Leadership Reshuffle

In a significant leadership overhaul, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss has reclaimed full control of the party, relegating his son Anbumani Ramadoss to the role of working president. This unexpected decision has sparked intra-party debate as the PMK braces for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

PMK leader G K Mani expressed surprise at the sudden change, emphasizing the necessity of presenting a unified front to maximize electoral success. Mani, who has been closely associated with Ramadoss for 45 years, remains hopeful for an amicable resolution between the senior and junior Ramadoss.

Party insiders reveal Anbumani's discontent, considering his aspirations for a more prominent leadership position. Meanwhile, a segment of the PMK cadre and Ramadoss family members advocate for Anbumani's reinstatement as party president, reflecting ongoing tensions within the party's ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)