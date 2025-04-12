Left Menu

Power Dynamics in PMK: A Leadership Reshuffle

S Ramadoss, PMK founder, has taken complete control of the party, sidelining his son Anbumani Ramadoss. This decision has stirred reactions among party members who want unity for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. The move surprised many, leading to internal discussions about party leadership and future strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:56 IST
In a significant leadership overhaul, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss has reclaimed full control of the party, relegating his son Anbumani Ramadoss to the role of working president. This unexpected decision has sparked intra-party debate as the PMK braces for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

PMK leader G K Mani expressed surprise at the sudden change, emphasizing the necessity of presenting a unified front to maximize electoral success. Mani, who has been closely associated with Ramadoss for 45 years, remains hopeful for an amicable resolution between the senior and junior Ramadoss.

Party insiders reveal Anbumani's discontent, considering his aspirations for a more prominent leadership position. Meanwhile, a segment of the PMK cadre and Ramadoss family members advocate for Anbumani's reinstatement as party president, reflecting ongoing tensions within the party's ranks.

