Leadership Tug-of-War: PMK's Internal Struggles Surface

In a surprising move, PMK founder S Ramadoss has reasserted his control over the party, causing internal friction as he relegates his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, to the role of working president.

Voicing the need for unity ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections, senior leader G K Mani expressed his hopes for a reconciliation between the father-son duo.

The leadership reshuffle has sparked discontent among supporters of Anbumani, amplifying calls for his return as party president amid concerns of weakened influence under his father's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)