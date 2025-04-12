Leadership Tug-of-War: PMK's Internal Struggles Surface
S Ramadoss, PMK founder, seizes total control of the party, sidelining his son Anbumani, the current president. Party members call for unity before the 2026 Assembly elections, wishing for resolution between the two leaders. Anbumani and some cadres oppose the decision, hoping for his reinstatement.
In a surprising move, PMK founder S Ramadoss has reasserted his control over the party, causing internal friction as he relegates his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, to the role of working president.
Voicing the need for unity ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections, senior leader G K Mani expressed his hopes for a reconciliation between the father-son duo.
The leadership reshuffle has sparked discontent among supporters of Anbumani, amplifying calls for his return as party president amid concerns of weakened influence under his father's leadership.
