The political spat between Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has taken center stage, focusing on the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Danish Ali, a Congress leader, rebuked BSP chief Mayawati for her failure to secure a vote against the bill from her party's sole MP, Ramji Gautam.

Mayawati had earlier criticized Congress' Rahul Gandhi for not addressing the bill during a parliamentary debate. She argued it is natural for India Bloc partners and Muslim communities to be agitated over the issue, questioning whether Congress is operating under pressure or coincidence through their inaction.

The burgeoning dispute underscores broader concerns about the effectiveness of reservation rights for Dalits and the influence of privatization policies. Religious minorities have been cautioned against misplaced trust in traditional party tactics, with governance responsibility and public welfare highlighted as critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)