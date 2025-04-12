PM Modi's Historic Visit to Bihar for Panchayati Raj Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark a significant moment later this month during his visit to Bihar to celebrate Panchayati Raj Day, according to Rajiv Ranjan Singh, his cabinet colleague.

This key event is part of the NDA's strategic presence in the state. Speculations about the visit being a political maneuver to showcase NDA unity before the assembly polls were swiftly dismissed by Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, during a press briefing.

The meeting, which included remarks from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, emphasized the importance of the Madhubani tour, highlighting it as a 'historic' event and a crucial engagement ahead of electoral activities.

