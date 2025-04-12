Fallen Soldier Honored: Nation Mourns Subedar Kuldeep Chand

In a solemn ceremony, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday honored Subedar Kuldeep Chand, a junior commissioned officer, who fell in an encounter with terrorists near the Line of Control in Jammu. The military garrison at Tanda hosted the wreath-laying to recognize his bravery.

Chand's sacrifice is not just remembered by his unit but has resonated across the nation. The officer, who leaves behind a family, was flown to Himachal Pradesh for his final rites. The GOC of the 10th Infantry Division, Major General Sameer Shrivastava, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Joginder Singh led tributes to the valiant soldier.

Expressions of sorrow and praise for Chand's sacrifice poured in from various leaders. Lt Governor Sinha lauded Chand's supreme sacrifice, stating it will never be forgotten, while Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu extended his condolences and honored Chand's service to the nation, a sentiment shared by top military officials and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)