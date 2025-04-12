Tensions Escalate in Serbia: Vucic Faces Nationwide Protests

Tensions are rising in Serbia as President Aleksandar Vucic prepares for a significant rally of his supporters, even as he grapples with widespread protests accusing his administration of corruption. Sparked by a deadly train station collapse, student-led protests have become an unprecedented challenge to Vucic's authority.

Belgrade's central area has been transformed into a hub for Vucic's supporters, with concert stages and food stands set up for nationalists arriving from across Serbia and neighboring regions. Vucic is expected to address his supporters and outline his plans to restore control.

The ongoing protests reveal deep divisions in Serbia, with university students at the forefront of opposition. Accusations from Vucic about international interference but a lack of evidence fuel tensions further. Critics claim Vucic has stifled democratic freedoms, raising concerns over Serbia's political future.

