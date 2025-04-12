Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Serbia: Vucic Faces Nationwide Protests

Serbia prepares for a major rally in support of President Aleksandar Vucic amidst massive anti-corruption protests led by university students. The protests follow a fatal train station collapse blamed on alleged graft. Vucic pledges to restore order, labeling students as 'terrorists' opposing the state.

Updated: 12-04-2025 16:48 IST
Tensions are rising in Serbia as President Aleksandar Vucic prepares for a significant rally of his supporters, even as he grapples with widespread protests accusing his administration of corruption. Sparked by a deadly train station collapse, student-led protests have become an unprecedented challenge to Vucic's authority.

Belgrade's central area has been transformed into a hub for Vucic's supporters, with concert stages and food stands set up for nationalists arriving from across Serbia and neighboring regions. Vucic is expected to address his supporters and outline his plans to restore control.

The ongoing protests reveal deep divisions in Serbia, with university students at the forefront of opposition. Accusations from Vucic about international interference but a lack of evidence fuel tensions further. Critics claim Vucic has stifled democratic freedoms, raising concerns over Serbia's political future.

