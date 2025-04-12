Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal Reclaims Leadership Amidst Turmoil

Sukhbir Singh Badal has been re-elected as the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, following a turbulent period marked by internal strife and electoral losses. The election comes amid ongoing challenges within the party, including diminished vote share and controversies involving religious misconduct.

Sukhbir Singh Badal has resumed his position as the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, a major political party in Punjab, as he navigates the party's recent electoral setbacks and internal discord. The 62-year-old's reinstatement comes after he stepped down following accusations by the Akal Takht of religious misconduct.

Badal, who earlier survived an assassination attempt, expressed gratitude for the renewed trust. His return was confirmed at a delegate session in Amritsar, with the election aiming to revitalize a party that has struggled since losing power to Congress in 2017 and facing a severe defeat in 2022.

Under Badal's previous leadership, SAD governed Punjab in alliance with the BJP until 2017. However, the party's influence has waned, as reflected in recent elections. Moving forward, Badal faces the challenge of restoring the party both electorally and morally, particularly concerning the 2015 sacrilege incidents and associated controversies.

