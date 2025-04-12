Left Menu

George Simion: Romania’s Hope Against US Troop Withdrawal

Romanian hard-right leader George Simion, frontrunner in a presidential election re-run, vows to prevent a US troop withdrawal amid fears over NATO's future. With elections annulled due to alleged Russian meddling, the nationalist Simion criticizes the annulment, aligning with Trump-style populism against EU policies.

George Simion: Romania's Hope Against US Troop Withdrawal

Romanian hard-right opposition leader George Simion, a favorite in the upcoming presidential election re-run, promises he is the only candidate capable of preventing a potential US troop withdrawal from Romania.

The re-run election, scheduled for May 4 and 18, follows the Constitutional Court's annulment of December's vote over allegations of Russian interference, which Moscow has denied. Concerns are rising in Romania about potential cuts in US troops in Europe and NATO's stability, amid reports of Washington contemplating reducing its military presence in Eastern Europe.

Simion, heading the Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR), Romania's second-largest party, is a known supporter of Donald Trump and his MAGA philosophy. Simion insists the absence of American troops poses a threat, declaring himself the sole contender who can prevent such a scenario in a five-hour news conference.

