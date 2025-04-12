Congress Unites to Strengthen Political Front in Punjab

Punjab's Congress is set on a course to strengthen its grassroots efforts, with AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel issuing a stern warning against any indiscipline within the party. Stressing the importance of unity, Baghel declared that no leader stands above the party's interests.

During his visit, Baghel engaged with various party members, from district presidents to youth leaders, laying out an agenda aimed at fortifying Congress ahead of the Ludhiana West bypoll and the 2027 assembly elections. He underscored the significant influence of the Youth Congress in these endeavors.

Addressing potential vulnerabilities, Baghel raised alarms over possible manipulations in voter lists, urging vigilance amongst local leaders. Concurrently, Punjab's Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring rallied support for an upcoming bypoll, emphasizing camaraderie within party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)