Congress Unites to Strengthen Political Front in Punjab
AICC Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel emphasized discipline within the Congress, warning of consequences for indiscipline. During his state visit, Baghel revealed strategies to strengthen the party in preparation for upcoming elections and highlighted the youth's significant role. He also addressed concerns about voter list manipulations.
- Country:
- India
Punjab's Congress is set on a course to strengthen its grassroots efforts, with AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel issuing a stern warning against any indiscipline within the party. Stressing the importance of unity, Baghel declared that no leader stands above the party's interests.
During his visit, Baghel engaged with various party members, from district presidents to youth leaders, laying out an agenda aimed at fortifying Congress ahead of the Ludhiana West bypoll and the 2027 assembly elections. He underscored the significant influence of the Youth Congress in these endeavors.
Addressing potential vulnerabilities, Baghel raised alarms over possible manipulations in voter lists, urging vigilance amongst local leaders. Concurrently, Punjab's Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring rallied support for an upcoming bypoll, emphasizing camaraderie within party ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inside Bollywood: Raza Murad Reveals Hrishikesh Mukherjee's On-Set Discipline and Raaj Kumar's Turbulent Moments
Odisha Appropriation Bill 2025: A Blueprint for Fiscal Discipline Amid Political Discord
Yogi Adityanath's Stance on Namaz and Waqf Boards: A Call for Discipline and Reform
Others should learn religious discipline from Hindus; Maha Kumbh with 66 crore devotees saw no incident of crimes: CM Adityanath tells PTI.
Congress Accuses AAP of Vendetta in Ludhiana West By-Election