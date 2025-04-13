The Kremlin has expressed optimism about the ongoing recovery of its relationship with the United States, highlighting that current interactions are advancing positively.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Russian state television that reestablishing these ties from scratch remains a complex and demanding task. "Everything is going very well," he noted, emphasizing the intensity of the diplomatic efforts required.

The previous U.S. administration left significant challenges in place, necessitating a focused approach to reanimate bilateral relations effectively.

