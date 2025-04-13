MP Raju Bista Calls for Revocation of Rally Permission

BJP's Darjeeling MP, Raju Bista, has called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to revoke the permission granted to an Islamist organization for a rally in Siliguri. Bista has cited potential national security threats arising from the rally aimed at protesting the Wakf Amendment Act.

In a letter dispatched to Banerjee, Bista highlighted concerns over an upcoming rally scheduled for April 15 by the Islamist group. He alleged that the group has been sparking violence, drawing participants from outside West Bengal, particularly in Fulbari and surrounding areas.

Bista stressed the sensitive nature of the "chicken neck" region, where the Muslim population is only about five percent. He emphasized that the protest appears to be driven by outsiders and requested that authorities withdraw rally permissions, deploy additional forces, and conduct a flag march to maintain public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)