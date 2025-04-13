Left Menu

MP Raju Bista Calls for Revocation of Rally Permission

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to revoke the permission for an Islamist rally in Siliguri, citing potential security threats. He expressed concerns over outsiders converging for the rally and its anti-national undertones and requested heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:50 IST
MP Raju Bista Calls for Revocation of Rally Permission
Raju Bista
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Darjeeling MP, Raju Bista, has called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to revoke the permission granted to an Islamist organization for a rally in Siliguri. Bista has cited potential national security threats arising from the rally aimed at protesting the Wakf Amendment Act.

In a letter dispatched to Banerjee, Bista highlighted concerns over an upcoming rally scheduled for April 15 by the Islamist group. He alleged that the group has been sparking violence, drawing participants from outside West Bengal, particularly in Fulbari and surrounding areas.

Bista stressed the sensitive nature of the "chicken neck" region, where the Muslim population is only about five percent. He emphasized that the protest appears to be driven by outsiders and requested that authorities withdraw rally permissions, deploy additional forces, and conduct a flag march to maintain public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025