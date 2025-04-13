Brishin Patel Joins Jan Suraaj Party: A New Political Chapter

In a significant political development, former Bihar minister Brishin Patel has announced his allegiance to the newly established Jan Suraaj Party, founded by veteran election strategist Prashant Kishor.

Speaking to the press in his home district of Vaishali, Patel revealed the shift a day after officially meeting Kishor and becoming a member of the new political outfit.

Previously a key ally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Patel's decision marks another chapter in his extensive political career, which has seen associations with multiple parties, reflecting the dynamic nature of Bihar's political landscape.

