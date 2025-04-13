Left Menu

Brishin Patel Joins Jan Suraaj Party: A New Political Chapter

Former Bihar minister Brishin Patel has joined the Jan Suraaj Party founded by Prashant Kishor. Known for his political journey in Bihar, Patel has been part of various political movements and parties, including JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and RJD, since parting ways with Nitish Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:58 IST
Brishin Patel Joins Jan Suraaj Party: A New Political Chapter
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Bihar minister Brishin Patel has announced his allegiance to the newly established Jan Suraaj Party, founded by veteran election strategist Prashant Kishor.

Speaking to the press in his home district of Vaishali, Patel revealed the shift a day after officially meeting Kishor and becoming a member of the new political outfit.

Previously a key ally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Patel's decision marks another chapter in his extensive political career, which has seen associations with multiple parties, reflecting the dynamic nature of Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025