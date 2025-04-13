Brishin Patel Joins Jan Suraaj Party: A New Political Chapter
Former Bihar minister Brishin Patel has joined the Jan Suraaj Party founded by Prashant Kishor. Known for his political journey in Bihar, Patel has been part of various political movements and parties, including JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and RJD, since parting ways with Nitish Kumar.
In a significant political development, former Bihar minister Brishin Patel has announced his allegiance to the newly established Jan Suraaj Party, founded by veteran election strategist Prashant Kishor.
Speaking to the press in his home district of Vaishali, Patel revealed the shift a day after officially meeting Kishor and becoming a member of the new political outfit.
Previously a key ally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Patel's decision marks another chapter in his extensive political career, which has seen associations with multiple parties, reflecting the dynamic nature of Bihar's political landscape.
