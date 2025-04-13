Left Menu

The Last Stand: Hong Kong's Democratic Party Faces Disbandment

Hong Kong's Democratic Party members voted to proceed with steps toward disbandment, reflecting China's crackdown on dissent. Over 90% of members supported exploring disbandment due to political pressure and risks associated with defying Beijing's rule. The party, once a moderate pro-democracy voice, faces a future of diminishing autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Party of Hong Kong, a prominent pro-democracy entity, is moving towards disbandment following a members' vote held on Sunday. Chairman Lo Kin-hei announced that over 90% of the voting members endorsed taking initial steps toward disbandment, a response to mounting political pressures in the region.

This move underscores the erosion of political freedoms in Hong Kong as China's influence intensifies. The party's decision reflects the dwindling autonomy promised during the city's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997. It comes amid heightened risks for those opposing Beijing's tight grip on the city's governance.

Since the imposition of a stringent national security law in 2019, activist prosecution has surged, and electoral reforms have ensured only 'patriots' can run for office. Once integral to Hong Kong's political scene, the Democratic Party's shift marks a critical point in the local pro-democracy movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

