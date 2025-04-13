The Last Stand: Hong Kong's Democratic Party Faces Disbandment

The Democratic Party of Hong Kong, a prominent pro-democracy entity, is moving towards disbandment following a members' vote held on Sunday. Chairman Lo Kin-hei announced that over 90% of the voting members endorsed taking initial steps toward disbandment, a response to mounting political pressures in the region.

This move underscores the erosion of political freedoms in Hong Kong as China's influence intensifies. The party's decision reflects the dwindling autonomy promised during the city's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997. It comes amid heightened risks for those opposing Beijing's tight grip on the city's governance.

Since the imposition of a stringent national security law in 2019, activist prosecution has surged, and electoral reforms have ensured only 'patriots' can run for office. Once integral to Hong Kong's political scene, the Democratic Party's shift marks a critical point in the local pro-democracy movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)