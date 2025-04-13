Deadly Roadside Bombing Rocks Borno State

A suspected roadside bomb planted by Islamic extremists detonated as a passenger bus traveled on the Damboa-Maiduguri highway in Nigeria's conflict-ravaged Borno state, killing eight people and leaving more than a dozen injured, according to authorities.

The incident occurred when the bus drove over the explosive device on Saturday, as revealed by Nahum Daso, Borno state police spokesman. Despite efforts to suppress the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram, which began its insurgency in 2009, the region remains plagued by violence.

With over 35,000 civilian fatalities and upwards of 2 million people displaced, Boko Haram's effects continue to extend beyond Nigeria's borders. Though many militants have been forced to retreat to isolated areas, they still execute ambushes and attacks, raising ongoing concerns for residents and travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)