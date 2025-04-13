Political Redemption: Akash Anand's Public Apology to Mayawati

Expelled Bahujan Samaj Party leader Akash Anand has issued a public apology to the party chief Mayawati, seeking forgiveness and expressing a strong desire to rejoin the party. Anand, who is Mayawati's nephew, publicly acknowledged her as his only political mentor and vowed to keep personal relations, particularly with his in-laws, from interfering with his political commitments.

The apology follows his expulsion from the party, which was triggered by a controversial tweet. Mayawati had removed Anand from all party positions on March 2, appointing his father, Anand Kumar, as the national coordinator. After expressing disappointment and stating that she would not name a successor during her lifetime, Mayawati expelled Anand from the party on March 3.

Mayawati labeled Anand's response to his expulsion as selfish and arrogant. Nonetheless, Anand remained firm, stating that the Bahujan movement transcends mere political careers and is a fundamental fight for the dignity and self-respect of the Dalit and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)