Left Menu

Political Redemption: Akash Anand's Public Apology to Mayawati

Expelled BSP leader Akash Anand publicly apologized to Mayawati, expressing his desire to rejoin the party. Declaring her his political guru, Anand vowed to keep personal ties from influencing his political decisions. His apology followed his expulsion for a controversial tweet, with Mayawati emphasizing party supremacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:41 IST
Political Redemption: Akash Anand's Public Apology to Mayawati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Expelled Bahujan Samaj Party leader Akash Anand has issued a public apology to the party chief Mayawati, seeking forgiveness and expressing a strong desire to rejoin the party. Anand, who is Mayawati's nephew, publicly acknowledged her as his only political mentor and vowed to keep personal relations, particularly with his in-laws, from interfering with his political commitments.

The apology follows his expulsion from the party, which was triggered by a controversial tweet. Mayawati had removed Anand from all party positions on March 2, appointing his father, Anand Kumar, as the national coordinator. After expressing disappointment and stating that she would not name a successor during her lifetime, Mayawati expelled Anand from the party on March 3.

Mayawati labeled Anand's response to his expulsion as selfish and arrogant. Nonetheless, Anand remained firm, stating that the Bahujan movement transcends mere political careers and is a fundamental fight for the dignity and self-respect of the Dalit and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025