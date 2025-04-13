Political Shift in Maharashtra: Key Shiv Sena Leaders Defect

In a significant blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, two of its prominent leaders crossed party lines on Sunday to join the rival Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Sanjay and Sanjana Ghadi, among other party officials and grassroots workers, were officially inducted into Shinde's leadership in a ceremony attended by political heavyweights such as Neelam Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the legislative council.

This defection marks a critical shift in Mumbai's political landscape, particularly in the strategic Worli and Sewri constituencies, and highlights a trend of leaders abandoning the UBT faction following the state assembly elections.

