Political Shift in Maharashtra: Key Shiv Sena Leaders Defect

In a major political shift, prominent leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra, including Sanjay and Sanjana Ghadi, have defected to join the rival group led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This development impacts local political landscapes, notably in the Worli and Sewri constituencies of Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, two of its prominent leaders crossed party lines on Sunday to join the rival Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Sanjay and Sanjana Ghadi, among other party officials and grassroots workers, were officially inducted into Shinde's leadership in a ceremony attended by political heavyweights such as Neelam Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the legislative council.

This defection marks a critical shift in Mumbai's political landscape, particularly in the strategic Worli and Sewri constituencies, and highlights a trend of leaders abandoning the UBT faction following the state assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

