Brice Oligui Nguema Sweeps Gabon Presidential Election

Brice Oligui Nguema secured a decisive victory in Gabon's presidential election, obtaining 90.35% of the votes. This cements his position following the 2023 coup that ended the Bongo family's longstanding rule. Nguema promises economic diversification and tackling corruption in the oil-rich nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:04 IST
Brice Oligui Nguema, the leader behind the August 2023 coup in Gabon, has won a resounding victory in Saturday's presidential election, according to provisional results released by the country's interior minister.

Nguema secured 90.35% of the votes, solidifying his power nearly two years after ousting the Bongo family who had ruled Gabon for over 50 years. His closest competitor, former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, garnered only 3.02% of the votes in an election that involved eight candidates.

Promising to diversify Gabon's oil-dependent economy, Nguema pledged to focus on agriculture, industry, and tourism. With a voter turnout of 70.40%, significantly higher than the previous August 2023 election, Nguema appears committed to offering a new direction for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

