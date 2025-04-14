Péter Magyar's Challenge: A New Dawn for Hungary?

Péter Magyar, the leader of Hungary's largest opposition party, addressed a crowd of thousands on Sunday, declaring his determination to end the country's international isolation should he defeat Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the upcoming elections. Magyar's Respect and Freedom (Tisza) party presents a formidable challenge to Orbán's decade-long rule.

At a rally in Budapest, Magyar promised to mend ties with Hungary's allies, rebuilding the nation's standing in the European Union. He criticized Orbán's ties with authoritarian regimes and vowed that Hungary would once again be a strong NATO ally and an integral EU member.

Recent polls indicate Tisza's growing popularity, as Magyar's campaign zeroes in on Hungary's economic struggles, healthcare issues, and government corruption. With an eye on the next election, supporters like Nóra Farkas express renewed optimism for change, criticizing Orbán's leadership as the root of Hungary's problems.

