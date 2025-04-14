Unexpected Triumph: Daniel Noboa Leads by 1 Million Votes in Ecuador's Presidential Race

Daniel Noboa emerged as the surprise frontrunner in Ecuador's presidential race, securing a commanding lead over his opponent, Luisa Gonzalez. With nearly 84% of the ballots counted, Noboa was ahead by over one million votes, defying earlier expectations of a tight contest.

Noboa, a 37-year-old business heir, has been in office since defeating Gonzalez in 2023 to complete his predecessor's term. His 'Phoenix' security plan, which includes military street patrols and increased port security, has reportedly led to a 15% drop in violent deaths. Voters appear to appreciate his strategy to revitalize Ecuador's economy through tax reforms and private investment in the energy sector.

While Gonzalez campaigned on reviving former President Rafael Correa's social programs, her efforts were overshadowed by concerns about crime and economic challenges. As the election results unfold, bond markets are poised to rally, reflecting confidence in Noboa's leadership and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)