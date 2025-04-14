Left Menu

Unexpected Triumph: Daniel Noboa Leads by 1 Million Votes in Ecuador's Presidential Race

Ecuador's presidential election saw Daniel Noboa unexpectedly leading by a wide margin against his leftist opponent, Luisa Gonzalez. Noboa's security measures and economic plans appear to have resonated with voters, overshadowing Gonzalez's campaign promises. Bond markets are set to react favorably to a Noboa victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 06:35 IST
Unexpected Triumph: Daniel Noboa Leads by 1 Million Votes in Ecuador's Presidential Race
Daniel Noboa

Daniel Noboa emerged as the surprise frontrunner in Ecuador's presidential race, securing a commanding lead over his opponent, Luisa Gonzalez. With nearly 84% of the ballots counted, Noboa was ahead by over one million votes, defying earlier expectations of a tight contest.

Noboa, a 37-year-old business heir, has been in office since defeating Gonzalez in 2023 to complete his predecessor's term. His 'Phoenix' security plan, which includes military street patrols and increased port security, has reportedly led to a 15% drop in violent deaths. Voters appear to appreciate his strategy to revitalize Ecuador's economy through tax reforms and private investment in the energy sector.

While Gonzalez campaigned on reviving former President Rafael Correa's social programs, her efforts were overshadowed by concerns about crime and economic challenges. As the election results unfold, bond markets are poised to rally, reflecting confidence in Noboa's leadership and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025