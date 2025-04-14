Left Menu

Trump to Announce New Semiconductor Tariff Rate

President Donald Trump announced plans to reveal the new tariff rate on imported semiconductors. Speaking aboard Air Force One, returning from West Palm Beach, he mentioned that some companies in the sector might experience flexibility regarding the tariffs, suggesting adjustments could be made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 07:25 IST
Trump to Announce New Semiconductor Tariff Rate
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would soon declare the new tariff rate for imported semiconductors. This development could have significant impacts on the industry, as Trump noted that certain companies might experience flexibility under the new tariffs.

The President made this statement while speaking to reporters on Air Force One during his flight back to Washington. His comments suggest that the new tariffs aim to protect domestic interests while allowing room for negotiation with particular firms.

By indicating potential exemptions or adjustments, Trump's upcoming announcement may aim to strike a balance between imposing protective measures and maintaining viable trade relationships, especially during his trip back from his West Palm Beach estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025