Trump to Announce New Semiconductor Tariff Rate

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would soon declare the new tariff rate for imported semiconductors. This development could have significant impacts on the industry, as Trump noted that certain companies might experience flexibility under the new tariffs.

The President made this statement while speaking to reporters on Air Force One during his flight back to Washington. His comments suggest that the new tariffs aim to protect domestic interests while allowing room for negotiation with particular firms.

By indicating potential exemptions or adjustments, Trump's upcoming announcement may aim to strike a balance between imposing protective measures and maintaining viable trade relationships, especially during his trip back from his West Palm Beach estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)