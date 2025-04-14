Trump Targets '60 Minutes' in Fiery Social Media Attack

President Donald Trump launched a vehement critique of '60 Minutes' on Sunday, slamming the CBS newsmagazine for its stories on Ukraine and Greenland. Trump accused the network of being out of control and called for severe penalties.

Using his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that the show consistently defames him, emphasizing this weekend's segment as especially egregious. He appealed to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to issue maximum fines.

Amidst an ongoing $20 billion lawsuit concerning editing of a Kamala Harris interview, Trump's team continues discussions with CBS' parent company. An FCC probe into CBS News is part of broader scrutiny involving other news organizations.

