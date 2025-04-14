Left Menu

Trump Targets '60 Minutes' in Fiery Social Media Attack

President Trump accused '60 Minutes' of being biased and derogatory in its reporting, calling for FCC intervention. This comes amid Trump's $20 billion lawsuit against the show. CBS News and Trump's legal teams are in talks while an FCC investigation is ongoing into the network's practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:29 IST
President Donald Trump launched a vehement critique of '60 Minutes' on Sunday, slamming the CBS newsmagazine for its stories on Ukraine and Greenland. Trump accused the network of being out of control and called for severe penalties.

Using his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that the show consistently defames him, emphasizing this weekend's segment as especially egregious. He appealed to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to issue maximum fines.

Amidst an ongoing $20 billion lawsuit concerning editing of a Kamala Harris interview, Trump's team continues discussions with CBS' parent company. An FCC probe into CBS News is part of broader scrutiny involving other news organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

