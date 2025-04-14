Left Menu

Xi Jinping Calls for Stronger Ties with Vietnam Amid Trade Challenges

President Xi Jinping emphasizes the importance of strengthening trade and supply chain ties with Vietnam amid U.S. tariffs. His visit aims to boost cooperation in production, artificial intelligence, and defense, with plans for new rail links. Despite strong economic relations, South China Sea tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:00 IST
Xi Jinping Calls for Stronger Ties with Vietnam Amid Trade Challenges
Xi Jinping

President Xi Jinping of China has embarked on a significant diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia, stressing the need for stronger trade and supply chain ties with Vietnam. At the heart of discussions are the disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs, which have heightened the urgency for tighter bilateral cooperation, especially in trade and supply chains.

The Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, hosts Xi's first stop on this trip as he addresses the impacted trade flows between both countries. Vietnam has become a major industrial hub, essential for U.S. imports due to electronics, shoes, and apparel, with export figures nearly matching imports from China.

While agreements in various sectors are anticipated between the two nations, historical tensions over the South China Sea remain an unresolved issue. Xi's visit comes at a critical time as Vietnam juggles pressures from both Beijing and Washington over trade and territorial concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025