Xi Jinping Calls for Stronger Ties with Vietnam Amid Trade Challenges

President Xi Jinping of China has embarked on a significant diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia, stressing the need for stronger trade and supply chain ties with Vietnam. At the heart of discussions are the disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs, which have heightened the urgency for tighter bilateral cooperation, especially in trade and supply chains.

The Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, hosts Xi's first stop on this trip as he addresses the impacted trade flows between both countries. Vietnam has become a major industrial hub, essential for U.S. imports due to electronics, shoes, and apparel, with export figures nearly matching imports from China.

While agreements in various sectors are anticipated between the two nations, historical tensions over the South China Sea remain an unresolved issue. Xi's visit comes at a critical time as Vietnam juggles pressures from both Beijing and Washington over trade and territorial concerns.

