Tamil Nadu Governor Sparks Outrage with 'Jai Shri Ram' Chant Request at College Event

The political climate in Tamil Nadu has heated up following an incident involving the state's governor, RN Ravi. At a recent event in Madurai, the Governor reportedly urged students to chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' a move condemned by DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai as 'majoritarian muscle-flexing' that threatens India's secular foundations.

Annadurai voiced sharp criticism, suggesting the governor has overstayed his welcome in the state. Drawing a provocative comparison, he posed a hypothetical scenario where a Muslim governor might ask students to chant 'Allahu Akbar,' highlighting the potential uproar such a request might cause.

The controversy also drew comments from Congress MLA JMH Hassan Maulaana, who deemed the Governor's actions condemnable and reflective of the ideologies of the RSS and BJP, arguing that they were inappropriate for someone in a constitutional position.

(With inputs from agencies.)