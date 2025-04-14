Left Menu

Nation Commemorates BR Ambedkar: A Pillar of Social Justice

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary. Remembered for his pivotal role as the architect of India's Constitution, Ambedkar's long-lasting legacy inspires the continued pursuit of social justice and empowerment for marginalized communities across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:33 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Sambalpur, Odisha. (Photo/ X @dpradhanbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan led tributes in Odisha's Sambalpur, highlighting Ambedkar's impact on social justice. Praising his dedication to uplift marginalized communities, Pradhan emphasized that Ambedkar's ideals continue to inspire all layers of Indian society.

Joining the tribute, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak lauded Ambedkar for his contribution to giving India its Constitution. Pathak underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to projects aligning with Ambedkar's vision for empowering deprived classes. Ambedkar's work remains pivotal, serving as a blueprint for modern social reforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed the sentiments, honoring Ambedkar's legacy for steering Indian society toward equality. Modi remarked that it is through Ambedkar's inspiration that the nation remains committed to the dream of social justice, contributing toward an 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and 'Viksit' (developed) India. Today, April 14, remains a national holiday, marking Ambedkar's enduring impact on Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

