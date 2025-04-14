Farooq Abdullah Calls Waqf Amendment Unconstitutional Amid Saudi Visa Halt Impact

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it as a violation of the Constitution. In a statement to ANI, Abdullah commended the J-K Assembly Speaker for disallowing a debate on the newly amended law, on grounds that the matter awaits resolution in the Supreme Court.

Abdullah remarked, "This Bill is against the Constitution. The Speaker (of the J-K Assembly) made a good decision of not allowing discussion on this, as the matter is in the Supreme Court. We can talk about this after the Supreme Court's decision. The Opposition here is only meant to do opposition; it is not a healthy criticism." The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, after being introduced in Parliament in early April, swiftly passed through both Houses and received presidential assent, thus becoming law.

Addressing another issue, Abdullah reacted to Saudi Arabia's recent suspension of new short-term visas to citizens of 14 countries, including India. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue with Saudi officials to prevent reductions in the Hajj pilgrim quotas. Abdullah stated, "I appeal to the Prime Minister to speak with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and urge them not to reduce our quota (of Hajj pilgrims). There is also the question of jobs here. I will ask Omar (Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister) to write to the PM on this." The suspension, aimed at managing traveler influx ahead of the Hajj season, impacts business and tourist visas, alongside family visit permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)