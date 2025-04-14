South Africa Appoints Special Envoy to the US

In a significant diplomatic move, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas as a special envoy to the United States on Monday.

The president's office released a statement confirming Jonas's new role as the official representative of both the president and the South African government.

This appointment aims to strengthen the diplomatic ties between South Africa and the USA, underlining the importance of international cooperation and representation.

