Honoring Ambedkar: A Legacy of Equality and Justice

In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav commemorated the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, venerating his pivotal role in combating social injustices. At Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Yadav lauded Ambedkar's dedication to equality, freedom, and justice, integral principles of the Indian Constitution.

The Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in preserving Ambedkar's legacy by developing sites associated with Ambedkar's life, including his birthplace in Mhow and places of significance in London, Nagpur, and Delhi. Yadav urged citizens to draw inspiration from Ambedkar's teachings and work diligently towards societal upliftment.

Commending Ambedkar's unmatched contributions to India's socio-economic progress, Yadav emphasized collective efforts towards realizing Ambedkar's vision of liberation. Ambedkar Jayanti, held every April 14, honors the man celebrated as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution' by those who revere him as a 'Dalit Icon'. Earlier, PM Modi echoed these sentiments, advocating for a self-reliant India inspired by Ambedkar's enduring ideals.

