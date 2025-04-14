Left Menu

BJP-Ambedkar Clash: Hypocrisy Charges on Waqf Amendment Debate

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accuses opposition of hypocrisy, claiming they contradict Dr BR Ambedkar's principles by opposing the Waqf Amendment Act. He alleges prioritizing Muslim reservations over central laws, sparking criticism from Congress. PM Modi and Congress President Kharge spar over ambedkar's legacy and political motivations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:44 IST
BJP-Ambedkar Clash: Hypocrisy Charges on Waqf Amendment Debate
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique aimed at opposition parties, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday labeled them hypocrites for what he claimed was a betrayal of Dr BR Ambedkar's ideals. The occasion was the 135th birth anniversary of Ambedkar, and Poonawalla targeted opposition stances against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Poonawalla argued that despite claiming to uphold the Constitution, these opposition leaders passed resolutions to block central laws like the Waqf Amendment Act in their states. He accused them of inciting people under the guise of Waqf and prioritizing Muslim reservations over central directives.

The remarks came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at Prime Minister Modi's assertion that the Congress is spreading 'votebank ka virus' by opposing the amendment. Kharge defended BR Ambedkar, noting historical struggles with Hindu organizations and accusing the Congress of historically overlooking Ambedkar's vision for equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025