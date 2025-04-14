BJP-Ambedkar Clash: Hypocrisy Charges on Waqf Amendment Debate

In a pointed critique aimed at opposition parties, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday labeled them hypocrites for what he claimed was a betrayal of Dr BR Ambedkar's ideals. The occasion was the 135th birth anniversary of Ambedkar, and Poonawalla targeted opposition stances against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Poonawalla argued that despite claiming to uphold the Constitution, these opposition leaders passed resolutions to block central laws like the Waqf Amendment Act in their states. He accused them of inciting people under the guise of Waqf and prioritizing Muslim reservations over central directives.

The remarks came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at Prime Minister Modi's assertion that the Congress is spreading 'votebank ka virus' by opposing the amendment. Kharge defended BR Ambedkar, noting historical struggles with Hindu organizations and accusing the Congress of historically overlooking Ambedkar's vision for equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)