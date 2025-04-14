Election Betting Scandal Rocks UK's Conservative Party

A former Conservative MP and 14 others have been charged by the Gambling Commission for allegedly using insider information to place bets on the timing of the UK's general election last year.

Craig Williams and other Conservative Party members, including a police bodyguard for the former Prime Minister, were investigated for leveraging their positions to predict the election date. Legal issues surrounding betting practices have emerged due to the scandal.

Sunak's unexpected call for a July 4th election resulted in a significant loss for the Conservatives, who were surpassed by Labour. Williams, implicated in the scandal, apologized but lost his parliamentary seat. Further inquiries continue around other party members charged.

