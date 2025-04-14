Election Betting Scandal: Former Tory Lawmaker Faces Charges
A former Tory lawmaker and 14 others face charges for gambling offences related to bets on the national election timing. The case impacts Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's re-election efforts. The accused allegedly used insider info, breaching the Gambling Act 2005. A court hearing is scheduled for June 13.
A former member of Britain's now-opposition Conservative Party, along with 14 other individuals, has been charged with gambling offences tied to bets placed on last year's national election timeline, according to a statement by the Gambling Commission on Monday.
In the UK, election dates are determined by the prime minister and are not fixed, often leading to intense speculation and betting. News that insiders associated with the Conservative Party placed bets on the election date has been an early setback for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's re-election campaign.
Among those charged are Craig Williams, an aide to Sunak who lost his seat in the election, Russell George, a current Conservative Welsh Parliament member, and Laura Saunders, a candidate who also lost. The Conservative Party suspended members linked to the charges and is cooperating with the Gambling Commission's investigation, emphasizing their commitment to integrity. The investigation targets those suspected of leveraging confidential election date information for betting advantages, breaching the Gambling Act 2005, with charges to be addressed in Westminster Magistrates Court on June 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Heartfelt Festive Wishes for a Prosperous New Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tribute to RSS Founders
Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation for New Eye Care Facility in Nagpur
Prime Minister Modi Addresses Textile Waste Crisis in 'Mann Ki Baat'
Prime Minister Modi to Kickstart Amaravati Capital Revamp