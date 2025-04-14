Election Betting Scandal: Former Tory Lawmaker Faces Charges

A former member of Britain's now-opposition Conservative Party, along with 14 other individuals, has been charged with gambling offences tied to bets placed on last year's national election timeline, according to a statement by the Gambling Commission on Monday.

In the UK, election dates are determined by the prime minister and are not fixed, often leading to intense speculation and betting. News that insiders associated with the Conservative Party placed bets on the election date has been an early setback for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's re-election campaign.

Among those charged are Craig Williams, an aide to Sunak who lost his seat in the election, Russell George, a current Conservative Welsh Parliament member, and Laura Saunders, a candidate who also lost. The Conservative Party suspended members linked to the charges and is cooperating with the Gambling Commission's investigation, emphasizing their commitment to integrity. The investigation targets those suspected of leveraging confidential election date information for betting advantages, breaching the Gambling Act 2005, with charges to be addressed in Westminster Magistrates Court on June 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)