Canadian Prime Minister Urges De-escalation Amid Middle East Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called for de-escalation in the Middle East amid ongoing hostilities involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. He emphasized the need to respect international rules of engagement and underlined that Canada is prepared to assist. Reacting to recent conflicts, Carney expressed concerns over international law violations and stated Canada's non-involvement in recent strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 04:51 IST
Canadian Prime Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday urged a de-escalation of Middle East hostilities, calling for all nations involved, notably the U.S. and Israel, to adhere to international engagement rules. His remarks came during a press briefing in Sydney, Australia, while on a foreign visit.

The tensions surged as U.S. and Israeli forces conducted strikes against Iran, following stalled talks over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The conflict quickly expanded beyond Iran, with retaliatory Iranian strikes targeting U.S. embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, leading to the closure of several diplomatic missions by Washington in the region.

Carney, previously an advocate of the UN Charter's prohibition on force use, voiced concerns about the legality of recent actions and stressed Canada's exclusion from the decision to conduct the strikes. Emphasizing Canada's stance, he acknowledged U.S. actions to prevent Iran's nuclear advancement and pledged support for international peace and security.

